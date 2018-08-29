Strong sales in China, India drive spirits maker Pernod Ricard profit growth
Pernod Ricard forecast underlying profit growth from recurring operations of between 5 per cent and 7 per cent for the full year ending June 30, 2019.
Published: 29th August 2018 11:21 AM | Last Updated: 29th August 2018 11:21 AM | A+A A-
PARIS: French spirits maker Pernod Ricard on Wednesday said sales and profit growth accelerated in full year 2017/18, driven by strong demand in China and India, as well as robust sales in the United States, its top market.
Pernod Ricard handed investors a 17 per cent dividend hike.
For the year ahead, Pernod - the world's second-biggest spirits group behind Britain's Diageo - forecast further profit growth in spite of an uncertain geopolitical and monetary climate. It gave no further details.
Pernod Ricard forecast underlying profit growth from recurring operations of between 5 per cent and 7 per cent for the full year ending June 30, 2019.
This would compare with the 6.3 per cent rise achieved in the 2017/2018 financial year, when profits came in at 2.358 billion euros ($2.70 billion), - in line with an average forecast of 2.36 billion euros in an Inquiry Financial poll for ThomsonReuters.