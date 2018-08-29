Home Business

Television viewing highest in Southern States: Broadcast Audience Research Council of India

BARC noted that the number of TV owning individuals in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala are 259 million, up 8 per cent from 2016.

Published: 29th August 2018 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

MUMBAI: The total TV penetration is highest in southern India with 95 per cent of homes in the five states owning a television set, according to a recent survey.

The Broadcast India 2018 survey carried out by television rating agency Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC) noted that the number of TV owning individuals in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala are 259 million, up 8 per cent from 2016.

This also means that 31 per cent of total TV owning individuals are present in these 5 states, it said.

The TV owning individuals in north is 209 million, west is 221 million and east is 146 million.

The survey covered 3 lakh households, approximately 4,300 towns/villages and 68 per cent of the urban market.

"While total TV penetration in India currently stands at 66 per cent, TV penetration in South India is as high as 95 per cent.

This can also be attributed to the fact that electrification in South is around 99.

9 per cent and one of the first durables which people buy having electricity is TV," BARC India chief executive officer Partho Dasgupta said.

South has been witnessing a year on year growth in average time spent on TV, with 8 out 10 people sampling TV daily and a high time spent of 4 hrs 10 mins.

The region also generates viewership of around 12 billion impressions at a weekly level and 31 per cent of the TV individuals in south contribute to 40 per cent of total TV viewership.

As per the survey, at an all India level, the average family size for TV homes is 4.25 individuals.

In south, this is much lower at 3.8 individuals per household, reflecting that families in south are much more nuclear in nature.

"The socio-economic profiles of homes in south India have also improved as compared to 2016. While the affluent (NCCS A) have seen a growth of 9 per cent, the upper middle class (NCCS B) TV homes have grown by 15 per cent. TV homes falling under low socio-economic profiles (NCCS D/E) have dropped by 7 per cent. Nuclear families, increasing middle class and rising disposable incomes are helping households move across the affluence chain," it said.

It observed that close to 30 per cent homes in south have their female members working either full time or part time.

The ratio further improves in rural where 35 per cent of homes have their women working.

It also noted that among the TV homes in south, 9 out of 10 new consumer classification system A (NCCS A) homes own a refrigerator and 6 out of 10 NCCS A homes own a washing machine.

While 85 per cent of NCCS D/E homes have a TV, only 66 per cent of these homes have a gas stove.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Broadcast Audience Research Council India TV Audience

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Not going to J&K with closed mind, fixed agenda: Governor Satya Pal Malik
Barack Obama used to listen to Manmohan Singh to know how to run huge economy: Chidambaram
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's top five most painful losses in finals