Visit Bhubaneswar, the land of temples in Odisha

By Online MI

Bhubaneswar is the capital city of the state of Odisha. It is situated in the eastern part of the country and is quite close to the ocean. It is one of the cleanest cities present in the country. The city is also known as Ekamra Khetra which stands for ‘temple city’. This is because of the several temples that are historically and culturally important to the Indians. The city planning is very modern and it is a fast-developing city as well. It became the capital of Odisha by replacing Cuttack in 1949. So, let us know a bit more about this lovely city.

How to reach Bhubaneshwar?

When we are deciding on a holiday or even a business trip, the two most important things that come to our mind are the available transports and hotels. So, let us see some travel options to Bhubaneshwar:

By flights

Flights are hassle-free and fast. You can take flights to Bhubaneshwar as it has its own airport called the Biju Patnaik International Airport.

By train

Bhubaneshwar has its own railway station which is well-connected to almost all parts of the city. So, if you like trains then definitely try booking them fast.

By road

You can choose to travel via the highways that lead to Bhubaneswar in either a car or a bus.

Places to visit in Bhubaneswar:

Let us come to the most important part of this segment. There are numerous spots that you can visit in and around the city. We have handpicked the best for you. So, here they are:

Lingaraj temple: When you are visiting Bhubaneswar you cannot miss this spot. It is a look at the royal past of the city. It is the largest temple complex in the city and hails from the 7th century. The Shiva lingam present inside the temple is 8 feet tall. Several visitors come to worship Lord Shiva on a daily basis. But the main part of the temple has to be its architecture. It is a mix between the Odisha style with a hint of the Kalinga style.

Udayagiri and Khandagiri Caves: Cave architecture is an important part of Ancient India. You can experience them through these Jain rock-cut cave complexes. The caves derive their names from the location on the two hills. You can look around them to see their beauty and the intricacies. The sites are easy to reach from the railway station.

Bindu Sagar lake: If you want to feel refreshed then you can visit this water tank. It is a popular site among Hindus who believe it to be a sacred spot. Locals also use it as a picnic spot. There are small temples surrounding the water body. Along with that, there is a temple erected on the lake as well. The tank is 1,300 feet long and 700 feet wide.

Brahmeswara temple: This is another famous temple in the city that has its origins in the 11th century. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva and the main temple is surrounded by four other temples. The style is Kalinga architectural style and it is made of stone. The inside of the temple has beautiful sandstone and wooden fixtures. The exterior walls are covered with images depicting Gods and Goddesses, animals and religious motifs. The most notable one is the depiction of Lord Shiva in his Nataraja form.

So, here are some of the interesting places that you can visit in the city of Bhubaneswar. Apart from these, there are several other temples and fun things to see in the city. Definitely visit this amazing city of India to see a slice of Odisha.