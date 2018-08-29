Home Business

Wipro wins multi-year contract as finance transformation partner from Denmark's Falck

As part of the contract, Wipro will help transform Falck's finance operations through its enterprise operations transformation model.

Published: 29th August 2018

By UNI

BENGALURU: IT major Wipro Limited has been awarded a multi-year business process services engagement and was chosen as a finance transformation partner by Falck.

Headquartered in Denmark.

Falck is a leading international supplier of ambulance services, employee health care and roadside assistance, according to a press release here on Wednesday.

As part of the contract, Wipro will help transform Falck's finance operations through its enterprise operations transformation model.

Allan Kjer, Vice President, Global Business Services at Falck said, "We have chosen to engage with Wipro as we believe they are the right partner for us in our journey of transformation, which aims to centralise and standardize our finance processes and systems across our global operations.

" Nagendra Bandaru, Senior Vice President and Global Head - Business Process Services, Wipro Limited said, " We are confident that our industry expertise, functional capabilities and digital transformation practice that includes our proprietary technologies, will successfully deliver the results needed for Falck to grow and do what they do best,  help and assist people in need."

