Zoomcar to spend USD 20 million to promote car subscription model 'ZAP Subscribe'

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Self-drive rental platform Zoomcar today said it will spend USD 20 million to promote its car subscription model ZAP Subscribe.

Zoomcar said it will launch a mega campaign for ZAP Subscribe with the objective to market the model, which allows to subscribe a car monthly and technically have the flexibility of having new car whenever he/she wants marketplace growth and category creation.

"At Zoomcar, we're creating a new category in personal mobility with our ZAP Subscribe program.

The opportunity to subscribe to a car and then share and save when not in use is a first of its kind innovation for the Indian ecosystem.

"We're committed to investing significant marketing monies to ensure strong category creation in the months ahead," Zoomcar CEO & Co-founder Greg Moran said.

Present across more than 35 cities, Zoomcar envisions Rs 120 crore budget as the minimum threshold, rather than the maximum value allocation, and plans to raise the industry standards of marketing expenditure through its upcoming brand building activities, the company said.