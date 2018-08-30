Home Business

Delhi High Court suggests large scale testing to curb adulteration of agricultural produce

The court said testing on a vast scale was the only way to find out if the adulteration, like the use of ripening agents like calcium carbide, was being done by the farmers or the retailers/traders.

Published: 30th August 2018 09:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 09:03 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court suggested today that measures like large scale testing and sending back adulterated food products to the manufacturer or farmer should be taken to curb adulteration of eatables, especially fruits and vegetables, by chemicals.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Chander Shekhar said, "something has to be done" to ensure that people do not consume adulterated products as it could lead to "extremely serious health problems".

The court said testing on a vast scale was the only way to find out if the adulteration, like the use of ripening agents like calcium carbide, was being done by the farmers or the retailers/traders.

It said the Delhi government's Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) can carry out the testing exercise by deploying mobile vans which can go from place to place in the national capital and check the agricultural produce coming here from other states.

"Checking and testing has to be on a vast scale and on a daily basis.

High time we have the mobile vans to go from place to place for checking and testing," the bench said.

The court also said that the Delhi government can also take help of private agencies working in the field of agriculture.

It asked the government to consider the feasibility of having a system to test 10-20 per cent of the food that comes in to Delhi from outside.

The bench directed the Delhi government to file an up to date status report indicating details of the sampling and testing carried out by the food safety inspectors.

With the direction, the court listed the matter for further hearing on September 27.

The court was hearing a PIL initiated by it on its own and two other pleas by private individuals seeking directions to the authorities to take steps to curb use of pesticides and other chemicals on food products, especially agricultural produce, coming into the national capital.

Earlier, the high court was informed that in a number of vegetables and edible items, pesticide residue was found to be beyond permissible limits.

The court was also told earlier that owing to the shortage of food inspectors, such vegetables and fruits reach households, thus posing a serious threat to peoples health.

According to a report filed by amicus curiae Rajul Jain in July last year, due to excessive usage of pesticides in fruits and vegetable, "various countries have banned the import of Indian vegetables and fruits and many more were under scrutiny".

The high court had initiated the issue on its own after an NGO had found that vegetables and fruits sold in the Delhi markets contain poisons capable of causing cancer and harming the nervous system and liver.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Hollwood stars Anna Faris and Chris Pratt. (File | Associated Press)
Chris Pratt, Anna Faris spotted together a year after split
Actors Claire Foy and Ryan Gosling during a discussion.
Ryan Gosling's 'First Man' shows Neil Armstrong's view, sitting in 'tin can'
Gallery
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing
Indian women's hockey team celebrates after defeating China in the semifinal match at the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta Indonesia on Wednesday (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Arpinder Singh, Swapna Barman take India's gold medal tally to double-digits