Don't introduce mandatory fortification of staple cereals: Swadeshi Jagaran Manch

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagaran Manch today said mandatory fortification of staple cereals should not to be introduced and people should be entitled to financial compensation if any harm is caused by it.

It claimed the National Consultation on Mandatory Fortification of Staple Foods had presentations by stakeholders who had a conflict-of-interest in promoting fortification, while national academia and researchers with experience in this field were conspicuous by their absence.

Food fortification refers to the process of adding micronutrients to food to provide extra nutrients in it.

The process might be used for commercial purposes or also as a policy to supplement diet for a section of the population.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi, the organisation said inadequate dietary intake should not be used as an excuse to introduce fortification.

"Europe has solved its nutrition problems by improved dietary intake, why can't India?" it asked.

There is no unequivocal evidence of health or functional benefits with all proposed micro-nutrients for mandatory fortification.

Despite the intake of a particular vitamin or mineral, it is unlikely to have biological benefits, according to the letter.