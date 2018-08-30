Home Business

Eyeing Rs 3-4 lakh crore of public procurement through GeM platform in 2-3 yrs

The ministry launched the GeM in August 2016 with the objective of creating an open and transparent procurement platform for government agencies.

Published: 30th August 2018 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Public procurement worth Rs 3-4 lakh crore is expected to take place through the commerce ministry's online marketplace in the next 2-3 years, an official said today.

At present, online platform Government e-marketplace (GeM) has crossed Rs 10,800 crore mark in terms of value of transactions.

The ministry launched the GeM in August 2016 with the objective of creating an open and transparent procurement platform for government agencies.

GeM Chief Executive Officer Radha Chauhan said that besides different central ministries, state governments and public sector units are procuring goods and services from this platform.

Going by the pace, she said that the marketplace would give good competition to other global online players like Flipkart and Amazon in the coming years.

"We are eyeing Rs 3-4 lakh crore of public procurement through GeM in 2-3 years," she told reporters here.

GeM is claiming it has the potential to cover fiscal deficit in the next 4-5 years as government departments and PSUs are saving tax payers money by procuring goods and services from this platform.

In the long term, she said, procurement may reach Rs 7-8 lakh crore through GeM.

Chauhan also said that they are launching a national mission on GeM from September 6.

The six weeks programme aims at accelerating the adoption and use of this platform by central and state governments and their agencies.

As many as 135,000 sellers are offering 4,43,800 products on this platform.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Government e-marketplace GeM Chief Executive Officer Radha Chauhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Hollwood stars Anna Faris and Chris Pratt. (File | Associated Press)
Chris Pratt, Anna Faris spotted together a year after split
Actors Claire Foy and Ryan Gosling during a discussion.
Ryan Gosling's 'First Man' shows Neil Armstrong's view, sitting in 'tin can'
Gallery
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing
Indian women's hockey team celebrates after defeating China in the semifinal match at the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta Indonesia on Wednesday (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Arpinder Singh, Swapna Barman take India's gold medal tally to double-digits