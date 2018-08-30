Home Business

Global Mobility Summit to see some 'policy announcements': Niti Aayog vice-chairman

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said the chairman of Toyota Motor, Suzuki Motor and CEO of ABB Ltd, Bosch Ltd, Tata Motors among others will participate in the summit.

Niti Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar

NITI Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Top government officials and automobile industry leaders are expected to deliberate on future of mobility at the upcoming 'Global Mobility Summit' on September 7-8 here.

The summit, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will see 'some policy announcements' after the event, Niti Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar today said.

"It (Global Mobility Summit) will be biggest disruption in the modern society. The Prime Minister says that the mobility should not be an elite activity...there will be some policy announcements after the event," Kumar said while addressing a press conference here.

The six themes of the summit are asset utilisation and service, comprehensive electrification, alternative energy, reinventing public transit, logistics and goods transport and data analytics and mobility.

"By partnering with organisations working in the mobility space across the country and the globe, we will be better prepared to formulate India's go forward strategy on mobility, and leapfrog in to the frontlines of mobility space.

"The summit will also enable India to learn from development in other countries, he added.

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said the chairman of Toyota Motor, Suzuki Motor and CEO of ABB Ltd, Bosch Ltd, Tata Motors among others will participate in the summit.

"Events like the 'Global Mobility Hackathon' and 'Pitch to MOVE, will showcase the tremendous potential of India's young generation and how the country is ready to harness it to move towards a sustainable future that is shared, connected, and emission-free," Kant added.

Participants will also include global and Indian leaders from across the mobility sector battery manufacturers, charging infrastructure providers, technology solution providers, representatives from the Indian government as well as foreign governments, various inter-governmental organizations, academia, and policy think tanks.

The summit will help drive government's goal for vehicle electrification, renewable energy integration and job growth and also speed up India's transition to a clean energy economy.

