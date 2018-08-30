Home Business

HDFC offers home improvement loans for Kerala flood victims

HDFC today said it will provide home improvement loans with zero processing fee and at lower rate of interest for rebuilding properties ravaged by floods in Kerala.

MUMBAI: HDFC today said it will provide home improvement loans with zero processing fee and at lower rate of interest for rebuilding properties ravaged by floods in Kerala.

Home improvement loans are for properties located in Kerala, even if the customer is stationed somewhere else, and will be valid only for loan applications submitted till October 31, subject to the mortgage lender's norms and eligibility criteria, a release said.

Processing fee for the loan will be nil and the rate of interest will be 8.50 per cent under adjustable rate home loans (ARHL), it added.

"We at HDFC are committed to support the people of Kerala affected by flood. We have decided to offer home improvement loans to all people whose properties have been impacted by the rains. There will be no processing fees on all such loans," said Renu Sud Karnad, managing director, HDFC.

This offer is also applicable to NRIs and PIOs, the release said.

