Home Business

Hyundai to ship China-made cars to Southeast Asia amid erratic sales recovery

Most vehicles foreign automakers build in China with local joint-venture partners are destined for the domestic market.

Published: 30th August 2018 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

: Hyundai Motor Co plans to ship China-made cars to Southeast Asia (File | Reuters)

By Reuters

SEOUL/BEIJING: Hyundai Motor Co plans to ship China-made cars to Southeast Asia, its China joint venture and two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, as a plunge in Chinese sales has left much of its massive local manufacturing capacity idled.

Hyundai once ranked third by China sales alongside affiliate Kia Motors Corp. But just as it opened its fifth factory in the country last year, a diplomatic dispute saw Chinese consumers turn against South Korean goods, damaging Hyundai's sales and brand image.

Diplomatic ties have since normalised but Hyundai's recovery has been erratic. The automaker booked China sales of 30,018 cars in July, down 40 percent from July last year and its lowest monthly total since the 2008 global financial crisis. Yet sales for January-July are up 17 percent.

"A China recovery will take time. Hyundai needs a survival plan," said one of the people with direct knowledge of Hyundai's China operations, who were not authorised to speak to the media and so declined to be identified.

The experience exposed South Korean companies' reliance on the Chinese market, pushing the Seoul government to court counterparts in Southeast Asia where the number of Korean cars is paltry compared with those of neighbouring Japan.

"Hyundai is considering (exporting China-made vehicles) to emerging markets such as Southeast Asia," the person said. "Europe may also be a consideration."

Most vehicles foreign automakers build in China with local joint-venture partners are destined for the domestic market. Among those that export China-made vehicles, General Motors Co (GM) ships to the United States and Volkswagen AG (VW) plans to export to Southeast Asia.

A spokesman at Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Co - Hyundai's Chinese joint venture with Beijing Automotive Group Co Ltd (BAIC) - confirmed the export plan.

"Yes, we plan to export cars to Southeast Asia. The earliest could be the end of this year," he said. The automaker will decide on models depending on local demand, he said.

Hyundai in a statement said the plans are not yet finalised.

"Our main focus is on further developing our businesses in China, but we are also considering different options which may include exports of China factory-specific models," Hyundai said.

Sea Tarrifs 

China was once the biggest market for Hyundai-Kia, whose local production was exceeded only by VW and GM. Yet their data showed a market share of 4.4 percent compared with 8.1 percent before the diplomatic spat, and as high as 10.5 percent in 2012.

Exacerbating Hyundai's plight is the increasing popularity of sport utility vehicles (SUVs) - a segment in which the automaker has relatively few models - as well as heightened price competitiveness of domestic rivals.

Hyundai recently replaced the head of its China venture and gave its research-and-development vice chairman the added responsibility of overseeing China product development. It aims to sell 900,000 cars in China this year versus 785,000 last year, however the target is almost half of its 1.65 million vehicle capacity.

Should it export from China to Southeast Asia, it may avoid tariffs of up to 78 percent in Vietnam, for instance, on cars built in South Korea versus 50 percent for those made in China.

It was unclear what impact any export plans would have on Hyundai's current Southeast Asia strategy, under which it is considering building a factory in Vietnam or Indonesia.

South Korea's trade minister said, to help reduce dependence on China as well as the United States, the government would support firms expanding in Indonesia, where Korean automakers' market share is 0.1 percent versus Japan's 98.6 percent.

Across ASEAN, sales of South Korean cars are growing, with those of Hyundai-Kia rising 26 percent on year to 71,847 cars in January-June in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam, showed data from LMC Automotive.

The data provider forecast overall vehicle sales in those five countries to grow 5 percent to 3.29 million vehicles this year from 2017, reaching 3.41 million vehicles in 2019.

"Given Japanese firms' dominance in Southeast Asia, it will be difficult for Hyundai to fully offset China's excess capacity with exports," said analyst Kang Dong-wook at Hi Investment & Securities. "It needs to improve product competitiveness in China."

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyundai Chinese cars Hyundai Motor Co Chinese market Southeast Asia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Hollwood stars Anna Faris and Chris Pratt. (File | Associated Press)
Chris Pratt, Anna Faris spotted together a year after split
Actors Claire Foy and Ryan Gosling during a discussion.
Ryan Gosling's 'First Man' shows Neil Armstrong's view, sitting in 'tin can'
Gallery
Indian women's hockey team celebrates after defeating China in the semifinal match at the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta Indonesia on Wednesday (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Arpinder Singh, Swapna Barman take India's gold medal tally to double-digits
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda