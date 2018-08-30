Home Business

Ola sets up Ola Mobility Institute to develop mobility-focussed knowledge framework 

The institute, which will be spearheaded by Shah, is also recruiting a global advisory board and will add a dozen mobility experts to its team over the next year.

Published: 30th August 2018 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 02:11 PM   |  A+A-

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO and co-founder of Ola, an app-based cab service provider, poses in front of an Ola cab (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ride-hailing app Ola today said it has set up an Ola Mobility Institute, which will focus on research around mobility innovation being sustainable, safe and integrated with existing infrastructure.

The specialised think tank has been set up to develop knowledge framework around mobility as a service, its impact on climate, for skill development and job creation, transportation-oriented urban planning, and the digitisation of mobility, Ola said in a statement.

The unit will include an initial team of strategic thinkers, researchers, academics, and policy specialists, it added.

ALSO READ | Ola marks UK launch with ride-hailing services in 3 Welsh cities

"The ongoing revolution in this (mobility) sector promises to improve the lives of citizens, create significant employment and livelihood opportunities, and dramatically reduce congestion and pollution in cities. Ola Mobility Institute will work to ensure innovations continue to have a positive impact," Ola Senior Vice President Strategic Initiatives Anand Shah said.

The institute, which will be spearheaded by Shah, is also recruiting a global advisory board and will add a dozen mobility experts to its team over the next year.

The unit will publish a report on this research in October, the company said in a statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ola Ola Mobility Institute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Hollwood stars Anna Faris and Chris Pratt. (File | Associated Press)
Chris Pratt, Anna Faris spotted together a year after split
Actors Claire Foy and Ryan Gosling during a discussion.
Ryan Gosling's 'First Man' shows Neil Armstrong's view, sitting in 'tin can'
Gallery
Indian women's hockey team celebrates after defeating China in the semifinal match at the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta Indonesia on Wednesday (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Arpinder Singh, Swapna Barman take India's gold medal tally to double-digits
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda