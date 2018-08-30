Oyo opens Palette Resorts for luxury living

By PTI

MUMBAI: The hotel's chain is currently partnering with select resorts that offer amenities including rooms, private villas and beaches, gourmet dining, spa and other recreational provisions, a release said.

"With Palette by Oyo, we are expanding our playfield to upscale resorts, while remaining committed to our core value proposition - location, quality, and price. These are hand-picked, premium accommodations," its chief of strategy, Maninder Gulati said.

The Gurugram-based company is starting with a property in Pondicherry named Palette Resorts - Le Pondy.

Gulati said Oyo will look to expand the footprints of Palette Resorts to other tourist destinations in India and other international markets based on the learnings on ground and feedback from asset owners and guests.

Super excited to share that OYO is now into the leisure resorts category. Introducing Palette Resorts, a new way to experience a staycation at competitive prices. Don’t forget to check our first property in Pondicherry, Palette Resorts - Le Pondy. https://t.co/vUYOXUmapW pic.twitter.com/a1SLxV1N4e — OYO (@oyorooms) August 30, 2018

India currently has over 4,000 unbranded independent resorts and branded assets across heritage, beach properties, and inland, with over 65 per cent of these concentrated in primary leisure travel locations like Kerala, Goa, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

Palette Resorts by Oyo will be operated under models of manchise (contract management and franchise) and lease with full inventory control like the economy and mid-market segments.