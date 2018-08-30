Home Business

Panel wants J&J to pay at USD28,500 each as compensation to patients affected by faulty hip implants

The ASR hip implants were recalled in 2010, after data suggested they failed at a higher-than-expected rate.

Published: 30th August 2018 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

A Johnson & Johnson building is shown in Irvine, California, U.S. (File Photo | Reuters)

By Reuters

NEW DELHI:  A government panel has recommended that Johnson & Johnson (J&J) pay compensation of at least $28,500 to each Indian patient who suffered from artificial hip implants the U.S. healthcare firm recalled eight years ago.

ALSO READ: Patients who suffered faulty hip replacement surgeries by Johnson & Johnson write to J P Nadda

The ASR hip implants were recalled in 2010, after data suggested they failed at a higher-than-expected rate. In 2013, the firm agreed to pay nearly $2.5 billion to settle thousands of lawsuits from those in the United States who said they were injured by the implants. 

In India, J&J paid $2 million to patients for repeat surgeries and about $250,000 in related diagnostic costs under its ASR reimbursement programme, but the panel criticized the company for offering no compensation.

"The fact remains that no compensation ever has been made by the firm in India to any patient," the panel said in a 118-page report released late on Tuesday.

The panel was set up by the federal health ministry, which has said it is reviewing the report.

In a statement, J&J said its unit did not have access to data on patients who received implants because of patient confidentiality regulations, but it had given "top priority" to supporting ASR patients.

"The company has always put the health and safety of ASR patients first in everything we do," it said.

About 93,000 people worldwide received ASR implants, the panel said, about 4,700 of them in India.

Metal hip implant systems such as ASR were designed to be more durable than a traditional metal-on-plastic ball-and-socket design. But many Indian patients suffered adverse reactions from the implant, the panel said.

It also criticized J&J for being "evasive" in sharing information on ASR's design with it. Only in 2015, five years after the ASR recall, did the company run newspaper notices in India about the move.

"(This) shows the negligent behaviour of the firm to reach out to the affected patients," the panel said, calling for periodic advertisements to raise patient awareness about the implants.

J&J denied the panel's assessment, saying its unit had not been evasive and had "fully cooperated with the expert committee in their investigation".

The panel findings, first reported by Indian media last week, have sparked a public relations crisis for the U.S.-based company, which has also faced criticism from patient rights activists.

J&J "has the responsibility to track patients, make them aware of the adverse effects and compensate them," said Oommen C. Kurian, a health researcher at the New Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Johnson & Johnson faulty hip implants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor spotted during promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'. (Photo | Twitter)
Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport post-promotions
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's five most painful losses in finals