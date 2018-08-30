Home Business

Rupee hits all time low of 70.82, drops 23 paise against US dollar

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (Forex) market, Rupee opened a tad higher at 70.57 a dollar from its previous close of 70.59 but slipped to hit a fresh low of 70.82, down by 23 paise.

Published: 30th August 2018 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

rupee-reuters-1-1

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Continuing its free-fall, the rupee today weakened by another 23 paise against the dollar to trade at a life-time low of 70.82 on strong month-end demand for the US currency amid sustained foreign fund outflows.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (Forex) market, the local currency opened a tad higher at 70.57 a dollar from its previous close of 70.59 but slipped to hit a fresh low of 70.82, down by 23 paise.

Forex dealers said besides strong month-end demand for the American currency, buying by importers, mainly oil refiners in view of surging crude oil prices and capital outflows, weighed on the domestic currency.

Furthermore, the dollar strength against its rival currencies overseas too put pressure on the rupee, they said.

The rupee had recorded a steep fall of 49 paise, to close at record low of 70.59 against the dollar in the previous session. Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex recovered by 96.13 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 38,819.06 in early trade.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rupee US Dollar BSE Sensex

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Hollwood stars Anna Faris and Chris Pratt. (File | Associated Press)
Chris Pratt, Anna Faris spotted together a year after split
Actors Claire Foy and Ryan Gosling during a discussion.
Ryan Gosling's 'First Man' shows Neil Armstrong's view, sitting in 'tin can'
Gallery
Indian women's hockey team celebrates after defeating China in the semifinal match at the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta Indonesia on Wednesday (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Arpinder Singh, Swapna Barman take India's gold medal tally to double-digits
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda