Home Business

Aluminium players seek regular fuel supply

Of the total 40,000 MW captive power plants (CPP) capacity, 70 per cent CPPs are thermal coal-based and the requirement of coal for the plants are estimated at 190 MT per annum.

Published: 31st August 2018 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

Coal India will close down high-risk mines that are beyond mitigation. (File photo | AP)

The increase in the cost of production primarily due to increased coal prices adds to the woes. (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Aluminium players in the country have sought government intervention to mitigate the shortage in coal supply, owing to inadequate rail rakes. Drawing the attention of the PMO and others to the issue, the power-intensive industry demanded resumption in regular fuel supply as per their contracted quantity. 

The Aluminium Association of India (AAI), which represents companies like Hindalco, Vedanta and NALCO said that there is a critical coal shortage situation after supplies were reduced without notifying the industry in advance. “The sector, which is already struggling due to a shortage of the fuel and availability of rakes, has come to a standstill as we are left out with no time to devise any mitigation plan to continue sustainable operations,” said a senior AAI official.

The increase in the cost of production primarily due to increased power cost and rise in coal prices have added to the woes. The industry, which has set up CPPs of 9,500 MW, is now faced with an “alarming threat” from rising imports, which AAI said is not cost-effective and renders plant operations economically unviable. Of the total 40,000 MW captive power plants (CPP) capacity, 70 per cent CPPs are thermal coal-based and the requirement of coal for the plants are estimated at 190 MT per annum.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aluminium Association of India Hindalco Vedanta NALCO Coal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing