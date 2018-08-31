Home Business

GDP growth to exceed 7.5 per cent this fiscal, says Finance Ministry

The country's economy is on steady growth path, Economic Affairs Secretary S C Garg said while commenting on the April-June quarter growth number.

Published: 31st August 2018 08:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 08:47 PM   |  A+A-

Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Enthused by 8.2 per cent GDP growth in the first quarter of 2018-19, the Finance Ministry today expressed the hope that economy may expand at 7.5 per cent in the current fiscal.

The robust performance this quarter gives hope that growth could exceed even estimates 7.5 per cent this fiscal, he said.

He also said that the fiscal deficit will not exceed 3.3 per cent of the GDP in 2018-19.

On the falling rupee, he said it will soon be in the range of Rs 68-70 against the US dollar.

The rupee closed today at a record low of 71 to the dollar.

