GoAir to begin overseas ops to Thailand from October 11

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Wadia Group-owned low-cost carrier GoAir is all set to launch overseas operations on October 11, nearly 13 years after its domestic launch.

According to Chief Executive Officer Cornelis Vrieswijik, the first flights will leave to Phuket from New Delhi and Mumbai to popular tourist spot Phuket, Thailand. The airline will become the sixth Indian carrier to begin international operations.

Vrieswijik also added that GoAir would also start flights to Male from Mumbai and New Delhi from October 14. The airline also plans to connect Phuket and Male with Bengaluru going forward. 

By this, GoAir now joins the league of Air India, its low-cost subsidiary Air India Express, Jet Airways, IndiGo and SpiceJet. “Phuket and Male are the key tourist destinations and hold a lot of promise. Our international schedules have been planned to allow quick and convenient connections for customers,” he said.

The airline has also announced an all-inclusive return fare starting from Rs18,999 for the Mumbai-Phuket and New Delhi-Phuket flights. For the Male-Mumbai flight, the all-inclusive return fare start from Rs17,999, while for Male-New Delhi flights, it would be starting from Rs18,999, GoAir said.GoAir will operate three direct flight services per week between Mumbai and Phuket, while the New Delhi-Phuket services would be twice a week. Similarly, the Mumbai-Male operations would be thrice a week and New Delhi-Male twice a week. 

