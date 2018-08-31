Home Business

ICICI Bank in a bind, Chanda Kochhar gets to stay on Securities board

SBI was bound by protocol to pass the resolution and re-appoint Kochhar as a director on the board of ICICI Securities during Thursday’s AGM.

Published: 31st August 2018 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Chanda Kochhar (Photo | File/PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Proceeding with protocol, ICICI Bank on Thursday voted in favour of its MD & CEO Chanda Kochhar’s re-appointment to the board of ICICI Securities.

Kochhar is currently on an imposed leave pending the outcome of an independent probe, and cannot attend board meetings. She, however, offered herself for re-election. Sources said ICICI Bank, which holds nearly 80 per cent stake in the broking arm, was bound by protocol to pass the resolution and re-appoint Kochhar as a director on the board of ICICI Securities during Thursday’s AGM.

“Not voting in favour will send signals that allegations about Kochhar aren’t entirely baseless. The board has done what was expected of it (passing the resolution),” said ICICI Bank shareholder and whistleblower Arvind Gupta. He added that since the outcome of the independent probe was pending, the board couldn’t have left the directorship vacant. 

Kochhar’s re-appointment needed a simple majority and though some minority shareholders and proxy advisory firms opposed the move, it did not pass muster as it was an ordinary resolution. “ICICI Bank should’ve avoided the situation (preventing Kochhar from offering herself for re-appointment). The board is sending mixed signals to investors by passing the resolution,” Shriram Subramanian, founder, InGovern Research Service, told TNIE. 

He added that because Kochhar is on leave, and cannot attend board meetings, the purpose of her re-election is defeated. “The bank should have ideally clarified on the pending probe and when its outcome is expected,” he said. In all, there are eight members on the board of ICICI Securities including four independent directors, two non-executive non-independent directors nominated from ICICI Bank and two whole-time directors. 

Multi-agency probe in progress

Kochhar, who has been on leave since July 19, is facing investigation from multiple agencies for alleged impropriety on her part extending loans to some firms including Videocon Group, in return for reciprocal benefits. Earlier, ICICI Bank had dismissed these allegations but later the private lender initiated an independent probe into the allegations of conflict of interest. Her current stint at ICICI Bank expires next March

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ICICI Chanda Kochhar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing