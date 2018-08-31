Home Business

IDBI Bank approves issuance preference shares to LIC 

This first round of stake sale, sources said, will take care of the immediate need of IDBI Bank and help it meet capital adequacy norms at the end of second quarter.

Published: 31st August 2018 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

LIC-IDBI

Earlier this month, the Union Cabinet had approved LIC's proposed acquisition of up to 51 per cent stake in debt-ridden IDBI Bank. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IDBI Bank today approved LIC's proposal to pick up additional 7 per cent stake in the bank, a move that will eventually lead to the acquisition of 51 per cent shareholding by the insurance behemoth in the debt-ridden lender.

The board of directors have approved the proposal for seeking shareholders' approval through postal ballot for the preferential issue of equity capital to Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) aggregating up to 14.90 per cent of the bank's post-issue paid-up capital, IDBI Bank said in a filing to stock exchanges.

At present, insurance behemoth LIC holds 7.98 per cent stake in the public sector bank.

ALSO READ | IDBI Bank reports seventh straight quarterly loss bad loans

Earlier this month, the Union Cabinet had approved LIC's proposed acquisition of up to 51 per cent stake in debt-ridden IDBI Bank.

This first round of stake sale, sources said, will take care of the immediate need of IDBI Bank and help it meet capital adequacy norms at the end of second quarter.

The bank, in which the government holds 85.96 per cent stake, had posted a net loss of Rs 2,409.89 in the quarter ending June 2018.

It had a gross non-performing asset (NPA) of about Rs 57,807 crore.

The board of Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), at its meeting held in Hyderabad in June, had permitted LIC to increase its stake from 10.82 per cent to 51 per cent in IDBI Bank.

ALSO READ | IDBI Bank shares surge nearly 6 per cent

As per current regulations, an insurance company cannot own more than 15 per cent in any listed financial firm.

LIC has been looking to enter the banking space by acquiring a majority stake in IDBI Bank as the deal is expected to provide business synergies despite the lender's stressed balance sheet.

With the culmination of the deal, LIC will get about 2,000 branches by which it can sell its products, while the bank would get massive funds of LIC.

The bank would also get accounts of about 22 crore policyholders and subsequent flow of fund.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IDBI Bank Life Insurance Corporation of India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing