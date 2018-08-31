Home Business

If not white, demonetisation turned black money grey: NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar

Rajiv Kumar on Thursday said that no one ever said that the aim of demonetisation was to get back less money. 

Published: 31st August 2018 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

NITI Aayog Vice-president Rajiv Kumar

NITI Aayog Vice-president Rajiv Kumar. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ever since the RBI published a report that said more than 99 per cent of the currencies that were declared void on November 8, 2016, was back in the banking system, opposition parties and critics of the demonetisation move have been calling the drive — done to wipe out black money from the system — a complete failure. 

However, the government and NITI Aayog officials feel otherwise. NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Thursday said that no one ever said that the aim of demonetisation was to get back less money. 

“The Rs3-4 lakh crore more-than-anticipated money that has come back in the system is under the purview of tax authorities. If not white, the demonetisation drive at least turned the black money into grey,” Kumar said on the sidelines of the MOVE: Global Mobility Summit pre-event. According to him, notice has been sent to 18 lakh suspicious bank account holders. Of this, several accounts are already under investigation and it is expected that NITI Aayog will come out with a detailed report on this in the coming days. 

Kumar said that demonetisation has had a huge impact on market sentiments and in reducing cash transaction. “Buying and selling of jewellery items and real estate property in cash have come down. DeMo has created a fear among cash hoarders,” he said. Kumar even slammed reports that several lakh jobs were lost because of the note ban. “Data tells us that in the last three years, rural wages have gone up 4-5 per cent YoY. If there is an employment crisis in cities, then how can wages increase in villages? The whole outcry that there is no job creation is farcical. What has happened now is that the structure has changed. Young people are moving towards service sectors such as Ola, Uber, Softbank...” he said. 

According to a Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy data published last year, the estimated total employment during January-April 2017 was 405 million compared to 406.5 million during the preceding four months (September-December 2016), meaning 1.5 million jobs were lost during the period.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NITI Aayog Rajiv Kumar Demonetisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing