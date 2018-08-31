Home Business

Jindal Stainless Group aims 15-20 per cent jump in topline in FY19 

The Group's turnover during the last fiscal was around Rs 20,000 crore from sales of 1.4 million tonnes of steel products.

Published: 31st August 2018 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Jindal Stainless Group -- Jindal Stainless Ltd and Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd -- is aiming at a 15-20 per cent jump in topline in the 2018-19 fiscal, betting big on higher value-added product mix.

"Stainless steel demand in India is growing at 9-10 per cent, while our growth is expected to be at 12-13 per cent. But, due to higher value-added product mix, our revenue is likely to jump by 15-20 per cent," Jindal Stainless Group Sales Head Vijay Sharma said today.

The Group's turnover during the last fiscal was around Rs 20,000 crore from sales of 1.4 million tonnes of steel products.

It is foraying into stainless long-products to deepen its portfolio over the next 18 months for an annual capacity of about 50,000 tonnes a year, company officials said.

"Long products constitute about 20 per cent of total demand, so it is natural to expand. It is being implemented at Jindal Stainless (Hisar)," Sharma said.

Jindal Stainless is also installing additional two lakh tonnes per annum capacity, which would expand the Group's capacity of cold-rolled products, currently at 0.6 million tonnes.

He said the Jindal Stainless Group sees the automotive sector and the railways, which are expected to see a sharp rise in demand, as growth drivers.

"Railways is expected to increase stainless steel coaches to 5,000 units a year by 2020 from 2,500 coaches procured in 2017-18. In the infrastructure sector, there is scope for good demand," Sharma said.

In the automotive sector, there is an overall rise in demand of stainless steel and by 2020, when Bharat-VI norms are implemented, consumption of stainless will jump by 30-35 per cent, he said.

Meanwhile, the company said the combined short and long-term debt is about Rs 7,400 crore (Jindal Stainless Ltd Rs 4,600 crore and Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Limited Rs 2,800 crore).

"We have met all the requirements for exiting the CDR (Corporate Debt Restructuring).

The banks are also in agreement with us, and we have applied for the exit.

We are awaiting a response from the CDR cell now," Sharma said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
The Jindal Stainless Group Stainless steel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing