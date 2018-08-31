MCX case: Sebi disposes of show-cause notices against four persons

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sebi today disposed of show-cause notices against four individuals in MCX case after charges of insider trading rules violation by them could not be established.

These persons are V Raghvendra Prasad, Kalpesh Shukla, Nilanjan Ghosh and Sameer Patil.

It was alleged in the show-cause notices that these four individuals had sold shares of Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and had failed to make necessary disclosures under PIT (Prevention of Insider Trading) norms.

Sebi conducted a probe in the scrip of MCX and found Prasad sold a total 1,550 shares of the exchange on four occasions during December 2012 to February 2013 but did not make disclosure for transaction done in December 2012, Shukla sold 2,386 shares during October-December and did not inform about it and Ghosh offloaded 1,181 units of stock in November 2012 and did not make disclosure.

Besides, the regulator noted that Patil offloaded 6,242 shares of MCX in October 2012, November 2012, February 2013 and June 2013 but did not make disclosures for sale of shares done in October 2012 and November 2012 and delayed disclosure was made for sale of shares done in February 2013, Sebi noted.

As per the code of conduct for prevention of insider trading formulated by MCX the definition of "officer" was amended on January 3, 2013.

According to Sebi, these persons became the officer as per code of conduct only on January 3, 2013 and was not covered under the ambit prior to this date.

Thus, they were not liable to disclose their trades prior to January 3, 2013.

With regard to sale of shares by Patil in February, 2013, he was covered under the term officer and he was supposed to make the disclosures in the prescribed format within 2 working days of sale of shares.

"It appears that the delay in disclosure was inadvertent and has not caused any harm to investors.

Thus, the said delay does not warrant any imposition of penalty on the noticee (Patil)," Sebi noted.

Accordingly, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has disposed of the show cause notices issued against these four persons.