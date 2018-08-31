Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan appointed as CEO of Vedanta Resources

By PTI

MUMBAI: Vedanta Resources Plc has appointed Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan as its new chief executive effective today.

He will also be a board member and joins from AngloGold Ashanti, the world's largest emerging market gold producer based in Johannesburg-based.

He replaces Tom Albanese who was the CEO between 2014 and 2017 and Kuldip Kaura who was the interim CEO.