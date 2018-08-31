Home Business

Steps taken to attract investments worth Rs 45,000 crore: Tamil Nadu Minister MC Sampath 

In his inaugural address at the three-day Surface and Coating Expo, Sampath said Tamil Nadu, with a GDP of 8.03 per cent in 2017-18, was one of the top three industrialised states in the country.

Published: 31st August 2018 10:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 10:09 PM   |  A+A-

money, currency, freud

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

 CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has taken steps to attract investments worth Rs 45,000 crore in various sectors, state Industries Minister MC Sampath said today.

In his inaugural address at the three-day Surface and Coating Expo, organised here by trade body CII, Sampath said Tamil Nadu, with a GDP of 8.03 per cent in 2017-18, was one of the top three industrialised states in the country.

"The state is the largest hub for production of automobiles and auto-components, electronic hardware, engineering and textiles and the government has taken steps to attract Rs 45,000 crore worth of investments", he said.

Chairman and chief executive of Heavy Water Board, an industrial unit of the Department of Atomic Energy, U Kamachi Mudali said the paints and coating industry has a business of USD 152 billion in the global market and this was expected to reach USD 175 billion by 2022.

"Forty per cent of the business is in Asia-Pacific where China and India are the major contributors," he said.

The exposition focuses on the latest trends, innovations, research and development and serves as a platform to various stakeholders to learn the best practices and deliberate on the opportunities to build a strong growth trajectory for the sector.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Investments MC Sampath GDP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case