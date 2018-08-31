Home Business

Sumadhura Group to invest Rs 500 crore to develop commercial project in Bengaluru 

Sumadhura Group will develop a commercial complex at Whitefield comprising 1.5 million sq ft of built-up area and one million sq ft of leasable area.

Published: 31st August 2018 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With demand for quality office space rising, Bengaluru-based realty firm Sumadhura Group today said it will invest about Rs 500 crore over the next three years to develop a commercial complex with a leasable area of one million sq ft.

The group, which has developed about 30 projects in Hyderabad and Bengaluru over the last 16 years, has bought an 8-acre land parcel in Whitefield from Alembic group for this project, its Chairman and MD Madhusudhan G said.

"There is a great demand for Grade-A office space. We want to focus on creating commercial assets for rental income. We did a small commercial complex in Hyderabad long back. Now, we are entering into a commercial real estate in a big way," he told PTI.

Sumadhura Group will develop a commercial complex at Whitefield comprising 1.5 million sq ft of built-up area and one million sq ft of leasable area.

Asked about the investment, Madhusudhan said the project cost would be around Rs 500 crore, including land and construction cost.

The investments would be met through internal accruals and construction finance from non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and banks.

The construction of the project would start early next year and get completed by the middle of 2021, he said.

"We do construction on our own. It's our core competence," Madhusudhan said.

Unlike the housing sector, the commercial segment especially office space is doing extremely well. About 40 million sq ft of office space gets leased annually in major cities. The new trend of co-working space is also driving demand for office space.

Many real estate developers are planning to monetise their rent-yielding office assets through the Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) which has been allowed by the government.

DLF has set up a private-REIT by diluting 33.34 per cent stake in its rental arm to GIC for about Rs 9000 crore.

Embassy-Blackstone JV is gearing up to launch the country's first REIT.

At present, Sumadhura Group is developing four housing projects, of which three are in Bengaluru and one in Hyderabad.

In June this year, it roped in cricketer MS Dhoni as its brand ambassador.

Madhusudhan said the company is currently developing housing projects in a price range of Rs 60 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore, but now plans are there to enter into affordable housing with a ticket size of Rs 20-50 lakh. To develop a project, the group buys land as well enter into a partnership with landowners.

The group posted a revenue of Rs 365 crore during last fiscal, he said, adding that the company has been growing at 20 per cent annually.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sumadhura Group Bengaluru-based realty firm Alembic group

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing