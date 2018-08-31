Wider consultations to bring state medicinal plant boards under AYUSH umbrella

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB) has decided to hold a wider consultation in various states for bringing the State Medicinal Plants Board (SMPB) under the AYUSH umbrella.

The seventh meeting of NMPB under the Ministry of AYUSH was chaired by Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik yesterday.

During the meeting, the Minister said that the government will support the development of medicinal plants sector.

An official statement said the Board also reviewed the achievements in the various sectors like cultivation, conservation, research and development among others.

"It was decided to have wider consultation in respective states for bringing the State Medicinal Plants Board (SMPB) under the AYUSH umbrella and also the programme mode implementation of the activities related to the cultivation marketing initiatives etc," it said.

AYUSH secretary Rajesh Kotecha and representatives from 14 ministries and departments and domain experts of various fields were also present in the meeting.