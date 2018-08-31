Home Business

Wider consultations to bring state medicinal plant boards under AYUSH umbrella

During the seventh meeting of National Medicinal Plants Board, Minister Shripad Naik said the government will support the development of medicinal plants sector.

Published: 31st August 2018 11:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 11:39 PM   |  A+A-

Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB) has decided to hold a wider consultation in various states for bringing the State Medicinal Plants Board (SMPB) under the AYUSH umbrella.

The seventh meeting of NMPB under the Ministry of AYUSH was chaired by Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik yesterday.

During the meeting, the Minister said that the government will support the development of medicinal plants sector.

An official statement said the Board also reviewed the achievements in the various sectors like cultivation, conservation, research and development among others.

"It was decided to have wider consultation in respective states for bringing the State Medicinal Plants Board (SMPB) under the AYUSH umbrella and also the programme mode implementation of the activities related to the cultivation marketing initiatives etc," it said.

AYUSH secretary Rajesh Kotecha and representatives from 14 ministries and departments and domain experts of various fields were also present in the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
National Medicinal Plants Board State Medicinal Plants Board AYUSH

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case