Home Business

Bankers to go on nationwide strike on December 26

On September 17,  the government proposed amalgamation of Bank of Baroda, Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank aiming to revive the stressed banking sector through consolidation.

Published: 01st December 2018 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Image of a bank used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bank unions Saturday called for a nationwide strike on December 26 to protest the proposed merger of Bank of Baroda, Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank.

The government had in September approved the merger of the three public sector lenders. The strike will be organised by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine employee and officer unions.

The government and the concerned banks were moving ahead with their decision for amalgamation and hence it was decided to give the call for strike, All India Bank Employees Association General Secretary C H Venkatachalam said.

ALSO READ: Merger of Bank of Baroda, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank in 4-6 months: BoB Managing Director

All unions under UFBU will participate in this strike call, said Ashwani Rana, vice president of the National Organization of Bank Workers.

Following the government nod, the respective boards of these banks gave their approval for the amalgamation.

The merged entity will be third largest lender of the country after State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC Bank.

ALSO READ: Why this bank merger won’t help

As at June-end, the total business size of the three entities together was Rs 14.82 lakh crore.

Of the three banks, Dena Bank is the weakest, with non-performing asset (NPA) ratio of 11.04 per cent and business of Rs 1.72 lakh crore, as compared to 5.4 per cent NPA and Rs 10.2 lakh crore business of Bank of Baroda and 4.10 per cent NPA and Rs 2 lakh crore worth business of Vijaya Bank.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Banks merger Bank of Baroda Dena Bank Vijaya Bank Arun Jaitley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp