Home Business

Bosch’s ‘Phantom’ to assist SMEs in their digital journey

The German technology giant has designed the platform for multiple industries to go digital through customised advisory sessions, consulting workshops and a content-rich portal.

Published: 01st December 2018 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to assist the transition of small and medium enterprises (SME) on Industry 4.0 journey, Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions (RBEI) has launched an intelligent ecosystem platform at the Bengaluru Tech Summit on Friday. Christened as ‘Phantom’, the platform helps these firms draw digital roadmaps for manufacturing plants using advanced data analytics, machine learning and automation.

“SMEs form the core of our focus. With the launch of this platform, we aim to improve their machine efficiency, which is the cornerstone to secure the country’s digital future,” said RBEI president and managing director Vijay Ratnaparkhe. He added that the platform also automates data capture and provides timely, bias-free, accurate data that form the basis for managers to set targets, track performance, analyse and improve on a continuous basis.

Explaining further, RBEI sales and marketing vice-president K Swaminathan said the platform is aimed at improving efficiency of the firms with a retrofit solution installed in a machine, gathers production patterns and provides insights on its usage, benchmarks, trends, losses and best practices. It provides inputs on safety, machine maintenance and early warnings on malfunctions. 

The German technology giant has designed the platform for multiple industries to go digital through customised advisory sessions, consulting workshops and a content-rich portal. As a global supplier of technology and services, Bosch offers engineering, IT and business solutions to diverse industrial verticals. 

Global IT supplier
As a global supplier of technology and services, Bosch offers engineering, IT and business solutions to diverse industrial verticals. With 19,500 techies, the Indian arm is the largest software development centre of Bosch outside Germany.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bosch RBEI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp