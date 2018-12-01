Bosch’s ‘Phantom’ to assist SMEs in their digital journey

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to assist the transition of small and medium enterprises (SME) on Industry 4.0 journey, Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions (RBEI) has launched an intelligent ecosystem platform at the Bengaluru Tech Summit on Friday. Christened as ‘Phantom’, the platform helps these firms draw digital roadmaps for manufacturing plants using advanced data analytics, machine learning and automation.

“SMEs form the core of our focus. With the launch of this platform, we aim to improve their machine efficiency, which is the cornerstone to secure the country’s digital future,” said RBEI president and managing director Vijay Ratnaparkhe. He added that the platform also automates data capture and provides timely, bias-free, accurate data that form the basis for managers to set targets, track performance, analyse and improve on a continuous basis.

Explaining further, RBEI sales and marketing vice-president K Swaminathan said the platform is aimed at improving efficiency of the firms with a retrofit solution installed in a machine, gathers production patterns and provides insights on its usage, benchmarks, trends, losses and best practices. It provides inputs on safety, machine maintenance and early warnings on malfunctions.

The German technology giant has designed the platform for multiple industries to go digital through customised advisory sessions, consulting workshops and a content-rich portal. As a global supplier of technology and services, Bosch offers engineering, IT and business solutions to diverse industrial verticals.

With 19,500 techies, the Indian arm is the largest software development centre of Bosch outside Germany.