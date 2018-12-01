Centre breaches fiscal deficit target in October

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government has already breached the fiscal deficit target for the full financial year 2018-19 (FY19), as the total deficit as on October-end stood at Rs 6.49 lakh crore. This is 103.9 per cent of the budgeted estimate (BE) of Rs 6.24 lakh crore for FY19. According to the data released by the Controller General of Accounts, total expenditure for the April-October period rose to Rs14.5 lakh crore, or 59.6 per cent of the full-year target, while net tax receipts in the same period were Rs6.61 lakh crore.

The gap was at 96.1 per cent in October last year.

Revenue deficit stood at 117.8 per cent of the target, compared to 124.7 per cent in the same period last year. According to Devendra Kumar Pant, chief economist at India Ratings and Research, “While the expenditure continues to grow, total receipts in October 2018 shrank from October 2017. Non-debt capital receipts in April-October 2018 are nearly half of April-October 2017.”

Non-tax revenue touched 52.1 per cent of the target, compared to 33 per cent last year. Some segments of non-tax revenue collections continue to lag. Disinvestment proceeds are at a limited Rs10,000 crore or 12.6 per cent of the budget estimate, noted Aditi Nayar, principal economist at ICRA Ratings.

Nayar added that the potential buybacks by some Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) and purchase of the government stakes in certain entities by other PSUs may help to shore up the disinvestment proceeds, but “concerns remain over the likelihood of achievement of the full year target of disinvestment of `80,000 crore, through the market route”.

Last year, the government had initially targeted a fiscal deficit of 3.2 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), but later revised it to 3.5 per cent of the GDP. Economists had already warned of breaching the fiscal deficit target as this is the election year.“Based on Q2FY19 GDP growth at 7.1 per cent and a likelihood of lower growth in Q3FY19, the chances of fiscal slippage are very high, India Ratings expects FY19 fiscal deficit to be 3.5 per cent of the GDP,” Pant added.