Finance Ministry to meet PSB heads before recapitalisation

Anuradha Shukla By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central government is planning to meet the heads of all Public Sector Banks (PSB) in the first week of December, ahead of the fresh capital infusion into the PSBs, which is expected by December 15.“The government has already indicated that by December 15, there will be fresh capital infusion in the PSBs. The (Finance) Ministry is going to meet all the heads of the PSBs in the first week of December. The purpose is to discuss the capital requirement and status of recovery of loans and current status of NPAs,” said a senior official from the Finance Ministry.

The government announced the Rs 2.11 lakh crore capital infusion programme in October last year. As per the plan, the PSBs were to get Rs 1.35 lakh crore through recapitalisation bonds, and the balance Rs 58,000 crore through the raising of capital from the market. Out of the Rs 1.35 lakh crore, the government has already infused about Rs 82,000 crore through recap bonds and the balance would be done during this fiscal.

Sources claim that despite the RBI’s decision to defer the deadline to meet Basel III norms by a year and the breaching of fiscal deficit, the government is expected to go ahead with its plan to infuse capital in various banks, depending on their capital requirement.

Last week, the RBI Board, while deciding to retain the capital adequacy requirement for banks at 9 per cent, agreed to extend the transition period for implementing the last tranche of 0.625 per cent under the capital conservation buffer (CCB) by one year up to March 31, 2020.The meeting will be initiated by the Department of Financial Services, in consultation with the Department Of Economic Affairs, after assessing the financial headroom for the government.

Sources in the ministry added that the focus will be on PSBs under the Prompt Corrective Action. The State Bank of India and the Punjab National Bank will not be part of the capital infusion plan, they said.

“The focus will be mainly on the banks that are under the prompt corrective action as per the RBI guidelines.

This time, it is unlikely that the SBI and the PNB are going to get any capital infusion,” the official added. Earlier, there were reports that the Finance Ministry may rework FY19 PSB recapitalisation estimates between Rs 80,000 crore and Rs 1 lakh crore from Rs 42,000 crore to improve the financial health of lenders.