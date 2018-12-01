With Rs 1,400 crore guarantee, SC clears coast for RCom’s asset sale to Jio

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday gave a go-ahead for the proposed asset sale of Anil Ambani’s Reliance Communication Ltd (RCom) to his elder brother Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, albeit by directing RCom subsidiary Reliance Realty to furnish Rs 1,400 crore as corporate guarantee to the government within two days.

A two-judge bench headed by justices Rohinton Fali Nariman and Navin Sinha asked the Central government to issue a no-objection certificate for the spectrum sale within seven days after the guarantee is submitted. The court said a corporate guarantee, backed by properties as assurance already submitted following an order of Telecom Disputes Settlement Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT), is sufficient for the government approval.

“The Supreme Court upheld the earlier order of the TDSAT, and no bank guarantee is now required. The spectrum trading transaction will now be completed and RCom will pay-off Ericsson and minority investors of Reliance Infratel Limited. RCom’s asset monetisation programme thus proceeds as per plans,” an RCom spokesperson said.

The Centre had approached the apex court to challenge an October 1 TDSAT order, which rejected the plea of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) seeking bank guarantees worth Rs 2,940 crore before approving the RCom-Jio deal. Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, who was appearing for RCom, opposed the idea of furnishing a bank guarantee because the company was undergoing insolvency proceedings.

On Monday, RCom had apprised the top court that its asset sale to Jio could be jeopardised if the necessary approvals were not in place by mid-December, which would put at risk its debt repayment plans. Post the order, RCom shares surged 15.49 per cent to Rs 14.72 on BSE.

The verdict also brings relief to the debt-laden telecom company, which is trying to pare off of its massive debt of around Rs 45,000 crore. In December 2017, it signed a Rs 25,000 crore deal with Jio, which included the sale of assets mortgaged with different banks to avoid insolvency proceedings.