Home Business

With Rs 1,400 crore guarantee, SC clears coast for RCom’s asset sale to Jio

 The verdict also brings relief to the debt-laden telecom company, which is trying to pare off of its massive debt of around Rs 45,000 crore.

Published: 01st December 2018 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

A man opens the shutter of a shop painted with an advertisement of Reliance Communications in Mumbai. File photo | Reuters

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Friday gave a go-ahead for the proposed asset sale of Anil Ambani’s Reliance Communication Ltd (RCom) to his elder brother Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, albeit by directing RCom subsidiary Reliance Realty to furnish Rs 1,400 crore as corporate guarantee to the government within two days.

A two-judge bench headed by justices Rohinton Fali Nariman and Navin Sinha asked the Central government to issue a no-objection certificate for the spectrum sale within seven days after the guarantee is submitted. The court said a corporate guarantee, backed by properties as assurance already submitted following an order of Telecom Disputes Settlement Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT), is sufficient for the government approval.

“The Supreme Court upheld the earlier order of the TDSAT, and no bank guarantee is now required. The spectrum trading transaction will now be completed and RCom will pay-off Ericsson and minority investors of Reliance Infratel Limited. RCom’s asset monetisation programme thus proceeds as per plans,” an RCom spokesperson said.

The Centre had approached the apex court to challenge an October 1 TDSAT order, which rejected the plea of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) seeking bank guarantees worth Rs 2,940 crore before approving the RCom-Jio deal. Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, who was appearing for RCom, opposed the idea of furnishing a bank guarantee because the company was undergoing insolvency proceedings.

On Monday, RCom had apprised the top court that its asset sale to Jio could be jeopardised if the necessary approvals were not in place by mid-December, which would put at risk its debt repayment plans. Post the order, RCom shares surged 15.49 per cent to Rs 14.72 on BSE.

 The verdict also brings relief to the debt-laden telecom company, which is trying to pare off of its massive debt of around Rs 45,000 crore. In December 2017, it signed a Rs 25,000 crore deal with Jio, which included the sale of assets mortgaged with different banks to avoid insolvency proceedings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RCom

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp