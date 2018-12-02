Home Business

AS Rajeev appointed as MD and CEO of  Bank of Maharashtra

NEW DELHI: State-owned Bank of Maharashtra Sunday announced that AS Rajeev has joined the lender as its Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer.

"AS Rajeev has joined Bank of Maharashtra as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer on 2nd December 2018. Prior to this, he was Executive Director of Indian Bank from 22 January 2016," the lender said in a release.

Rajeev is having about three decades of professional experience in three Banks - Syndicate Bank, Vijaya Bank and Indian Bank.

A qualified Chartered Accountant, he has vast exposure and expertise in all important areas of banking, including corporate credit, international banking, treasury, risk management, credit monitoring & supervision, NPA management, planning & development, human resources, finance, accounts & taxation among others.

He is a mathematics graduate with professional qualifications of FCA, MBA, DISA and CAIIB, the bank said.

