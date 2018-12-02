Home Business

Automakers report drop in PV sales

Tractor players, however, reported a decent jump in sales. Delhi-NCR-based Escorts reported 54.6 per cent increase in domestic tractor sales at 7,641 units

Published: 02nd December 2018 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s leading passenger vehicle (PV) maker, Maruti Suzuki (MSIL), on Saturday reported a 0.3 per cent decline in its November 2018 domestic sales to 1,43,890 units, against 144,297 units it sold in the same month last year.

This is also the fourth time in last five months that MSIL is posting a drop in sales, reflecting the negative sentiment that prevails in the overall PV market. The company’s mini segment (Alto and WagonR) reported a 21.6 per cent fall to 29,954 units last month.

While Ford India reported 26.32 per cent decline in total sales at 19,905 units in November (18 per cent decline in domestic sales), Toyota’s domestic sales during the same month reduced to 10,721 units from 12,734 units it sold in November 2017.

Mahindra and Mahindra, however, managed a marginal rise in domestic PV sales to 16,188 units in November 2018, against 16,030 units it sold a year ago. “With consumer sentiments continuing to be low due to the general economic situation, we expect continued volatility in fuel prices and inflation to cause headwinds for the passenger vehicle industry,” said Anurag Mehrotra, president and managing director, Ford India.

Tractor players, however, reported a decent jump in sales. Delhi-NCR-based Escorts reported 54.6 per cent increase in domestic tractor sales at 7,641 units.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Automakers Maruti Suzuki

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp