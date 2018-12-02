BHIM’s monthly transactions decline

Sesa sen By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The government-supported BHIM application has clocked 17.35 million transactions worth Rs 7,981.82 crore in November against 18.27 million transactions worth Rs 8,206.37 crore a month ago — de-growth of 5.03 per cent and 2.72 per cent in terms of transactions and value, respectively.

Data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Saturday also shows that growth in Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions has hit a four-month low of nine per cent in November.

The instant bank-to-bank fund settlement mechanism clocked 524.94 million transactions during the month under review, compared with 482.36 million transactions in October. Comparing month-on-month data, the growth is the lowest compared to the growth recorded over the last four months, with August registering 32 per cent growth, September 30 per cent, and October 19 per cent.

In terms of value, UPI touched Rs 82,232.21 crore against Rs 74,978.27 crore in October — a marginal increase of 9.76 per cent. Again, this is a sluggish growth compared with a growth of 25 per cent in transaction volume in October, 10 per cent in September and 18 per cent in August. The number of banks live on the UPI app remained unaltered in the past one month at 128.

Meanwhile, the NPCI boasts of breaching half-a-billion transactions mark for the first time.

While payment companies like Paytm, Tez and PhonePe are leading the race in terms of the number of transactions, transactions through BHIM app accounted for only 3.3 per cent of the total UPI transactions in October. The UPI transaction figures of PhonePe, Paytm and others for November were not available as yet.