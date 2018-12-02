Home Business

CTE exempted for firms with environmental clearance

Environmentalists see this as a dilution of well -established four-decade-old legislations Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981. 

Factory Industrial

Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a big industrial push, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has exempted obtaining mandatory Consent to Establish (CTE) from State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) before the start of work, provided the industry has environmental clearance (EC).

An official in this regard has been issued by CPCB chairman SP Singh Parihar to all SPCBs, who were directed to acknowledge the receipt of the directions and submit the action taken a report in compliance within one month.

The circular, a copy of which is available with Express, says industries falling under ‘Category A’ and Category B’ of the Schedule of Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification, 2006 are required to take EC from Union Environment Ministry or State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority. “Obtaining CTE is not a requisite for obtaining EC from State or Centre level EIA Authority under the notification. So, there may not be value addition in CTE after obtaining EC as most of the conditions laid down in EC and CTE are similar in nature,” CPCB chairman observed.

The issue of exemption of CTE for those projects, which require EC, came up for discussion during the eighth SPCBs review meeting on October 25. While there was a general consensus that such an approach could be adopted, SPCBs also raised the issue that they should be involved in the EC granting process. Accordingly, CPCB has decided to make issuing of consent by SPCBs one-step process and EC will be deemed as CTE, while involving pollution control boards in the process of granting of EC, Parihar said.

However, the industry still has to obtain Consent to Operate (CTO) from SPCBs before commencing any production.  This is not the first time CPCB has taken such a decision. In February 2017, a similar advisory was issued to SPCBs, but it was challenged by a city-based advocate before the southern bench of National Green Tribunal where it is pending.

When contacted, a senior official in TN Pollution Control Board said: “Only CTE has been exempted. The industries still have to take CTO from the pollution control boards. The ministry while granting environment clearance has to take the concurrence of the State boards. So, there is no dilution of the norms.”

