Home Business

No one wants to miss the India bus

The driving need to buy an early ticket to this potentially humongous market is best exemplified by news this week that global market leader — Spotify — is all set to launch itself here early next yea

Published: 02nd December 2018 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Jonathan Ananda
Express News Service

Forget the lack of revenues, profits, or the propensity of Indian consumers to veer towards free, pirated content. No player in the fledgling over-the-top (OTT) music market wants to miss the India bus. 
The driving need to buy an early ticket to this potentially humongous market is best exemplified by news this week that global market leader — Spotify — is all set to launch itself here early next year. 

With rights almost certainly secured for content owned by Indian music label and production house T-Series, Spotify is set to join the race in a very crowded lane. The Indian music OTT segment already has established homegrown players like Gaana, Saavn, hungama, and global giants like Google Music and iTunes. While all of these are recording rapid growth in user and consumption metrics, almost none are anywhere close to profitability, say industry sources. 

But, if the current bottomline is not the reason for a veritable mob of platforms trying to claim their own share of the pie, the future certainly is. With connectivity exploding and data costs spiralling down, the Indian OTT market is expected to grow to a whopping $4.5-5 billion by 2023, according to the Boston Consulting Group. This number stands at a miniscule $0.5 billion currently. 

Digital advertisement revenue, while growing, is still hard to come by for most. Industry sources put nearly 70 per cent of total digital ad money flowing into Facebook and Google coffers. The rest, from websites to OTT players, have to fight for the remaining 30 per cent. 

“Neither current digital advertising revenue, nor subscriptions are enough to sustain any platform. Which is why most also go in for partnerships with telecom firms, whose fees can boost toplines. So are they making money now? The answer is almost definitely no,” says Girish Menon, Head-Media & Entertainment, KPMG in India, “But two-three years later when these platforms begin quoting 200-300 million users, that is when the economics will begin to turn profitable”. 

To get there, however, an early start is a prerequisite. Which is why the focus is almost entirely on operational metrics — primarily on number of users and usage per session, and exclusive and original content to lure them in. 

The rights environment, while fragmented, is not as adverse as portrayed either. Players like T-Series, Saregama and Sony own substantial chunks of Bollywood music, while regional content rights are also held by a few major players. 

For a player like Spotify, who is facing intense pressure in its other markets from players like Apple and slow ad growth, India shines like a beacon, said a senior industry executive and Menon agrees. “The simple reality is that they are struggling globally with ad revenues falling and the natural next step is India. If Spotify can get content and pricing right, and it can add, let’s say 5-10 million new subs… In a large market like India, it is very possible,” he observes.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Spotify

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp