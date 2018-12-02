No one wants to miss the India bus

Jonathan Ananda By

Express News Service

Forget the lack of revenues, profits, or the propensity of Indian consumers to veer towards free, pirated content. No player in the fledgling over-the-top (OTT) music market wants to miss the India bus.

The driving need to buy an early ticket to this potentially humongous market is best exemplified by news this week that global market leader — Spotify — is all set to launch itself here early next year.

With rights almost certainly secured for content owned by Indian music label and production house T-Series, Spotify is set to join the race in a very crowded lane. The Indian music OTT segment already has established homegrown players like Gaana, Saavn, hungama, and global giants like Google Music and iTunes. While all of these are recording rapid growth in user and consumption metrics, almost none are anywhere close to profitability, say industry sources.

But, if the current bottomline is not the reason for a veritable mob of platforms trying to claim their own share of the pie, the future certainly is. With connectivity exploding and data costs spiralling down, the Indian OTT market is expected to grow to a whopping $4.5-5 billion by 2023, according to the Boston Consulting Group. This number stands at a miniscule $0.5 billion currently.

Digital advertisement revenue, while growing, is still hard to come by for most. Industry sources put nearly 70 per cent of total digital ad money flowing into Facebook and Google coffers. The rest, from websites to OTT players, have to fight for the remaining 30 per cent.

“Neither current digital advertising revenue, nor subscriptions are enough to sustain any platform. Which is why most also go in for partnerships with telecom firms, whose fees can boost toplines. So are they making money now? The answer is almost definitely no,” says Girish Menon, Head-Media & Entertainment, KPMG in India, “But two-three years later when these platforms begin quoting 200-300 million users, that is when the economics will begin to turn profitable”.

To get there, however, an early start is a prerequisite. Which is why the focus is almost entirely on operational metrics — primarily on number of users and usage per session, and exclusive and original content to lure them in.

The rights environment, while fragmented, is not as adverse as portrayed either. Players like T-Series, Saregama and Sony own substantial chunks of Bollywood music, while regional content rights are also held by a few major players.

For a player like Spotify, who is facing intense pressure in its other markets from players like Apple and slow ad growth, India shines like a beacon, said a senior industry executive and Menon agrees. “The simple reality is that they are struggling globally with ad revenues falling and the natural next step is India. If Spotify can get content and pricing right, and it can add, let’s say 5-10 million new subs… In a large market like India, it is very possible,” he observes.