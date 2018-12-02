Home Business

RBI approves State Bank of Mauritius merger with Indian subsidiary

On November 21, State Bank of Mauritius, which has received a licence as a scheduled commercial bank in India, appointed Sidharth Rath as managing director.

Published: 02nd December 2018 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

Photo| Facebook

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India Saturday said it has approved merger of SBM (Mauritius), India with SBM Bank (India).

"The Reserve Bank of India has sanctioned the Scheme of amalgamation of the entire undertaking of SBM Bank (Mauritius) Limited, India with SBM Bank (India) Limited which has been granted licence by the Reserve Bank to carry on the business of banking in India through Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS) mode under the Banking Regulation Act," RBI said in a release.

The scheme will come into force with effect from December 01, 2018, it said further.

All the branches of SBM Bank (Mauritius) Limited in India will function as branches of SBM Bank (India) Limited with effect from December 01, 2018, the RBI said.

Earlier on November 21, State Bank of Mauritius, which has received a licence as a scheduled commercial bank in India, appointed Sidharth Rath as managing director.

SBM Bank is the first foreign bank to set up a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS), to provide universal banking service with a focus on wholesale banking, trade finance, capital market and retail banking.

Following the approval, the SBM Bank (India) Limited will start operation as scheduled commercial bank under the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 with effect from December 1, 2018, it had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Reserve Bank of India SBM State Bank of Mauritius SBM merger

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp