Two of 7 Indian staff allowed to leave site: IL&FS

Two of the seven IL&FS employees held hostage in Ethiopia over unpaid dues to local workers have been released, the company said on Saturday.

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Two of the seven IL&FS employees held hostage in Ethiopia over unpaid dues to local workers have been released, the company said on Saturday.

“As a result of collective and sustained engagement with various authorities, two of the seven employees have been allowed to move out of the camp and are now in Addis Ababa,” it said.

IL&FS had sought approval to transfer funds through its authorised dealer bank on November 16, 2018 to remit funds overseas, it said. “We continue to work towards resolving the situation and have been in touch with our employees in Ethiopia.” 

IL&FS is currently under a NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) resolution plan, needs to seek approval for funds transfer to pay dues to the concerned projects in Ethiopia.

