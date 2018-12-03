Adani Transmission Ltd receives LOI of an Intra State transmission project

By UNI

MUMBAI: Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL), the largest private sector power transmission company in India has received the letter of intent (LOI) from PFC Consulting Limited (A wholly owned subsidiary of PFC Corporation Limited) to build, own, operate and maintain the transmission project in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The project ''Obra-C Badaun Transmission Limited ''has approximately 625 ckt kms of line at voltage levels of 765 kV and 400 kV.

This project is primarily being constructed to establish Transmission System for Evacuation of Power from 2x660MW Obra-C Thermal Power Project with associated transmission lines, company said in a filing with BSE.

This project has been awarded to ATL through Tariff Based Competitive Bidding Process.

With this win, the cumulative transmission network of ATL will reach around 13,548 ckt kms, out of which approximately 9,350 ckt kms are under operation and distribution network of 3 Mn customer.

This is the second win for ATL in the state of Uttar Pradesh and will help the Company reinforce its position as a pan India player and is also expected to bring in the benefits of economies of scale to the business in India.