IIFT 2018 Exam Analysis

By Sponsored Post

The exam season has officially commenced, what with CAT 2018 recently and IIFT today! The furore around these exams is promised to increase as the students would now be looking up the analysis of IIFT 2018, so they can assess their own performance and predict the cut-offs.

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) had conducted the IIFT MBA Entrance Exam today, i.e., on December 2, 2018 across 20 Test Centers across India. Some of the test centres are Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Jamshedpur, Hyderabad among others. The exam was conducted for admission to MBA (IB) 2019-21 batch for entry in Delhi, Kolkata, and Kakinada campuses for securing admissions into one of the premier MBA institutes of the country.

The exam was conducted in pen and paper-based (offline) mode unlike other online MBA exams. Reportedly, every year the IIFT Exam records a footfall of over 55000 aspirants who fight their way to this prestigious institution. The Screening process for IIFT 2018 Admissions is rigorous and the candidates will be selected after great scrutiny.

We bring to you IIFT 2018 analysis, which will aid you in comprehending the IIFT 2018 Exam Pattern, difficulty level of the exam, expected section-wise and overall cut-off, deviation in the cut-off percentile and expected percentile.

Starting with IIFT 2018 Exam Pattern, here is what you should know about the exam:

S. No Sections Number of Questions 1 English Usage/Verbal Ability 20 2 Reading Comprehension 16 3 Logical Reasoning 20 4 Data Interpretation 20 5 Quantitative Aptitude 20 6 General Awareness 18 Total 114

Students are allowed to mark the OMR sheet for selecting answers using pencil only. IIFT follows a differential marking scheme across all sections with no time limit. The total time taken for completing individual sections of IIFT 2018 would be around 30-45 minutes, considering around 8-10 minutes were devoted to each section.

IIFT 2018: Expected cut-off

The cut-off marks for IIFT 2018 or any exam for that matter, depends on certain parameters like the cut-offs from the previous year, difficulty level of the exam, number of test-takers and the minimum expectations of the organising body.

Since IIFT had undergone a change in the exam pattern by having the total number of questions and sections increased, besides the type of questions, it was expected that the IIFT 2018 would have a drastically different level of difficulty complimented by tricky and twisted questions.

This time the paper had six sections instead of four, like earlier. VARC was to be attempted separately and was rated as very tough. The focus remained on English Grammar, Vocabulary, Idioms and Phrases. The Logical Reasoning & Data Interpretation was segregated and the students’ could not attempt and compensate DI questions to LR questions. General Knowledge remained a difficult section.

IIFT 2018 Exam: Overall Analysis