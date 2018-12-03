Home Business

India Ratings affirms Bank of Baroda at 'AAA'; outlook stable .

The lender continues to be among the better capitalised public sector banks (PSBs), with a common equity tier 1 of 9.05 per cent in the first half of the current fiscal, against 9.23 per cent in FY18.

Published: 03rd December 2018 08:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 08:20 PM   |  A+A-

Bank of Baroda

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: India Ratings and Research Monday affirmed state-run Bank of Baroda's long-term issuer rating at 'AAA', with a stable outlook.

It has also affirmed the lender's short-term issuer rating at 'A1+'.

The long-term issuer rating reflects Bank of Baroda's high systemically important position, and hence, a high probability of support from the government if required, the rating agency said in a note.

The lender continues to be among the better capitalised public sector banks (PSBs), with a common equity tier 1 of 9.05 per cent in the first half of the current fiscal, against 9.23 per cent in FY18.

The agency said its capitalisation could strengthen further if it manages its risk weights and growth, and increases its profitability.

The bank also has an option to raise capital by monetising non-core assets, planned over FY19-FY20, to support its capital requirements, it added.

"The bank is well-placed to gain market share in the current environment, where a sizeable proportion of banks and non-banking financial companies are struggling," the note said.

The lender's asset quality is modest with high delinquencies than similar rated banks, the agency said.

Its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) marginally declined to 11.78 per cent in the first half of FY19, compared with 12.26 per cent in FY18.

The provision coverage excluding technical write-offs was about 62 per cent in the first half of FY19.

The rating agency further said the Bank of Baroda-Dena Bank-Vijaya Bank merger could result in harmonisation of asset recognition.

The bank's had a total deposit market share of 5.3 per cent as on March 31, 2018.

The note said the share would further expand with the proposed merger with Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bank of Baroda AAA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp