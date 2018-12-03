Home Business

Sensex, Nifty end flat over weak rupee, macro data

Rise in global crude oil prices and domestic factors including disappointing macro-economic data and uncertainty over state election outcome weighed investor sentiments.

Published: 03rd December 2018 04:31 PM

sensex_ stock exchange

File Image of BSE Sensex.

By IANS

MUMBAI: The key equity indices managed to register their sixth straight session of gain on Monday as the S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty50 closed marginally up.

After opening over 200 points higher over signs of easing US-China trade tensions, rise in global crude oil prices and domestic factors including disappointing macro-economic data and uncertainty over state election outcome weighed investor sentiments.

Also, ahead of the OPEC meeting this week, the crude oil prices surged on expectations of supply cuts by the oil cartel. The benchmark Brent Crude traded higher at $62.05 a barrel when the domestic markets closed.

The domestic currency weakened over 50 paise against the US dollar, trading at Rs 70.16 from its previous close of 69.59.

Utilities, metal and realty gained over 2 per cent on the BSE while healthcare, energy and auto where the only stocks ending in red.

The Sensex settled 46.70 points up or 0.13 per cent at 36,241, from its previous close of 36,194.30. It touched an intra-day high of 36,446.16 and a low of 36,099.68.

The Nifty50 gained 7 points or 0.06 per cent to finish the trade session at 10,883.75.

Top gainers on the Sensex were Yes Bank, which rose close to 5 per cent closely followed by Hindustan Uniliver. Vedanta, NTPC and Bharti Airtel gained in the range of 2 to 3.5 per cent.

Sun Pharma lost 7.52 per cent -- the most on the Sensex -- followed by Mahindra and Mahindra. Other major losers were ITC, Relinace Industries and Hero MotoCorp.

The markets had opened on a positive note in line with global markets on signs of easing US-China trade tension who agreed to halt additional tariffs in the G20 meeting in Buenos Aires.

