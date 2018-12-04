Home Business

15-day pricing, global prices break crude-retail fuel price correlation

India’s product prices are linked to international product prices, and the pricing is done on a 15-day average basis.

Published: 04th December 2018

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Consumers are asking why the petrol and diesel retail pump prices have not fallen as sharply as crude oil when it crashed from an early October peak of over $80 a barrel to less than $60 a week ago. But, journalists on Monday were asking revenue secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey in Mumbai if the government planned a hike in excise duty on fuel after the oil price fall provided room for speculation.

Pandey replied that the excise duty hike needed “analysis” and wouldn’t comment on a possible hike.
Domestic market concerns, however, have been about a slower pump price correction, say by 10 per cent, when the crude price had fallen by around 30 per cent from its peak. While crude prices may have fallen, the product pricing at petrol stations is dependent on various factors. One, the rupee-dollar exchange rate, two the international product price of petrol or diesel.

“Product prices is a function of the international product prices, which may have a correlation (to crude), but it is not directly related to crude coming down. An independent product supply-demand gap is also there,” said M K Surana, CMD, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation. India’s product prices are linked to international product prices, and the pricing is done on a 15-day average basis.

“There is also a timing impact. What you see is daily pricing—it is not that today’s crude is processed today. Crude you would have bought some time ago. It works both ways. When It goes up also, there is a tempering,” Surana said.

