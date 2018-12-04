Home Business

Government receives substantial interest for Pawan Hans

In April, the government had issued the information memorandum for the 51 per cent strategic stake sale in profit-making Pawan Hans.

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: After a not-so-successful attempt to divest its entire stake in loss-making Air India, the government on Monday said it had received substantial interest for sale of a stake in Pawan Hans and would continue with its disinvestment exercise in Air India.

In April, the government had issued the information memorandum for the 51 per cent strategic stake sale in profit-making Pawan Hans.“Government move to divest its entire stake in Pawan Hans is at an advanced stage. Pawan Hans, for which an RFP (request for proposal) has been invited, has got substantial competitive interest,” department of investment and public asset management (Dipam) secretary Atanu Chakraborty said on the sidelines of the NSE ETF Conclave.

The government owns 51 per cent of Pawan Hans, which has a fleet of 46 choppers, while the remaining 49 per cent is with state-run oil and gas giant ONGC.On the strategic sale of Air India, Chakraborty said it was a continuing exercise and the group companies were being sold. “As a part of that, an expression of interest has been invited for Air India Air Transport Services. Certain other assets of Air India are in the process of being sold,” he added.

