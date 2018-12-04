NBCC’s East Kidwai Nagar project in trouble

Anuradha Shukla By

Express News Service

THE Ministry of Urban Development is now set to examine the redevelopment project in East Kidwai Nagar, being executed by the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC), after the Delhi High Court asked urban planners to review whether it should be scaled down due to water and parking issues.

“We are aware of the problems being reported by various media. We will be looking into the project and will try to find a solution for it. We will have soon a meeting with officials from NBCC in this regard,” a senior official from the Urban development Ministry said. Spread over 86 acres, the project was a major undertaking of NBCC. However, poor planning on water supply and traffic congestion has marred it, with petitioners approaching the court to resolve major issues.

A report, submitted to the court by Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi (IIT-Delhi) professor Geetam Tiwari, has said that the increased traffic load caused could result in congestion on Ring Road and Aurobindo Road, while adding that the parking plan was poor and was based on a 2010 report without accounting for future traffic inflow. There were also concerns raised about water supply with the Delhi Jal Board saying they could not meet needs.

Initially, NBCC had asked for 3,700 kilo litres of water per day (KLD) from the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) — including both fresh and treated water. However, NDMC later said it can give only 2,400 KLD of fresh water. The court has, consequently, asked NBCC to explain how water requirements would be met. Meanwhile, NBCC has said that they have got all clearances, adding that they will be relying on recycling for water.