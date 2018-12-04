Home Business

NBCC’s East Kidwai Nagar project in trouble

Initially, NBCC had asked for 3,700 kilo litres of water per day (KLD) from the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) — including both fresh and treated water.

Published: 04th December 2018 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

THE Ministry of Urban Development is now set to examine the redevelopment project in East Kidwai Nagar, being executed by the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC), after the Delhi High Court asked urban planners to review whether it should be scaled down due to water and parking issues.

“We are aware of the problems being reported by various media. We will be looking into the project and will try to find a solution for it. We will have soon a meeting with officials from NBCC in this regard,” a senior official from the Urban development Ministry said. Spread over 86 acres, the project was a major undertaking of NBCC. However, poor planning on water supply and traffic congestion has marred it, with petitioners approaching the court to resolve major issues.

A report, submitted to the court by Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi (IIT-Delhi) professor Geetam Tiwari, has said that the increased traffic load caused could result in congestion on Ring Road and Aurobindo Road, while adding that the parking plan was poor and was based on a 2010 report without accounting for future traffic inflow. There were also concerns raised about water supply with the Delhi Jal Board saying they could not meet needs.

Initially, NBCC had asked for 3,700 kilo litres of water per day (KLD) from the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) — including both fresh and treated water. However, NDMC later said it can give only 2,400 KLD of fresh water. The court has, consequently, asked NBCC to explain how water requirements would be met. Meanwhile, NBCC has said that they have got all clearances, adding that they will be relying on recycling for water.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NBCC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp