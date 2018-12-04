Rising crude may push CAD past 3 per cent of GDP in Q2 of FY18

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Driven by volatile crude prices and rising gold imports, India’s Current Account Deficit (CAD) may breach 3 per cent of GDP for the quarter ended September 2018, from 2.4 per cent in the preceding quarter, ratings agency ICRA has said.

For the full fiscal, it’s pegged at 2.6 per cent of GDP, which is steeper than the historic low of 0.6 per cent in FY17 and a step closer to the historic high of 4.8 per cent in FY14. A CAD up to 2.5 per cent of GDP can be financed comfortably from foreign fund inflows and remittances, but considering the capital flight, a higher CAD could complicate matters for the government, which already is battling higher fiscal deficit and lower-than-projected revenues. CAD, which is the difference between the inflow and outflow of foreign currency, stood at 1.9 per cent of GDP in FY18.

“CAD would widen to $68-73 billion (2.6 per cent of GDP) in FY19 from $48.7 billion FY18 (1.9 per cent of GDP), if the price of the Indian basket of crude oil averages at $72/barrel in FY19,” said Aditi Nayar, Principal Economist, Icra. She added that CAD could widen sharply to $19-21 billion or 3 per cent of GDP in Q2 from the modest $7 billion in Q2 FY18.

However, the upshot is that the ongoing correction in global crude prices eased concerns regarding the size of CAD in October-March this fiscal.From a high of $80 dollar a barrel in September, crude fell to about $62. The surge in prices raised the country’s net import bill by 60 per cent to $23 billion in the September quarter, as against $14 billion a year ago. Compounding the problem are gold imports, which rose by 61 per cent to $9 billion from $6 billion during the same period. Together, they accounted for over 80 per cent of our merchandise trade deficit during the second quarter, Icra noted.“The recent correction in crude oil prices has doused concerns regarding the size of India’s current account deficit in H2 (October-March) FY19,” Nayar added.