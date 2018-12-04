Home Business

SoftBank, other investors, keen to pump up to USD 1 billion in Ola 

Locked in a bruising battle for market leadership with US-based rival Uber in India, Ola has been aggressively ramping up its ride-hailing platform and food delivery operations.

Published: 04th December 2018 08:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 08:30 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Image for Ola cabs. (File | Instagram)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Cab aggregator Ola has received interests from multiple investors, including existing shareholder SoftBank, to pump in funds of up to USD 1 billion, according to sources.

Locked in a bruising battle for market leadership with US-based rival Uber in India as well as in markets like Australia, New Zealand and the UK, Ola has been aggressively ramping up its ride hailing platform and food delivery operations.

Multiple sources, who did not wish to be identified, said the Bengaluru-based company has received interests from various investors, including existing shareholder SoftBank, to pump in funds between USD 800 million and USD 1 billion.

However, no formal discussions in this regard have started yet, they added.

Ola declined to comment on the matter, while an email sent to SoftBank did not elicit any response.

ANI Technologies, which operates Ola, has raised well over USD 2 billion and counts among its investors names like SoftBank Group, Tiger Global and Sequoia India.

In October last year, Ola had announced raising USD 1.1 billion in funding led by Tencent Holdings.

According to reports, Ola had amended its Articles of Asociation and SoftBank and its affiliates would need the approval of Ola's founders  Bhavish Aggarwal and Ankit Bhati  as well as the consent of the company's board to purchase any additional shares of the company from other stakeholders.

Also, Aggarwal and Bhati in September this year had sought the Competition Commission of India's approval for increasing stake (by less than 10 per cent) in ANI Technologies.

A notice with the CCI said the acquisition will be made through Lazarus Holdings, which is incorporated in Singapore, and is a special purpose vehicle which will be used as an investment holding company.

While ANI Technologies is not a publicly-traded company, according to regulatory documents, the company saw its consolidated total income rising over 70 per cent to Rs 1,380. 7 crore FY2016-17 as against Rs 810. 7 crore in FY2015-16.

However, its losses also widened to Rs 4,897.8 crore in FY2016-17 as compared to a loss of Rs 3,147.9 crore in FY2015-16.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ola SoftBank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp