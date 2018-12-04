Top dell laptops to buy under $500

By Sponsored Post

Dell is a renowned brand in manufacturing laptops and computers that helps in doing our work much easier and faster. The company keeps on introducing the latest variants in laptops and computers that are equipped with the latest technology, this year the company has manufactured some truly exceptional laptops that have gained wider popularity within a shorter period of time. Beneath are some of the best laptops in terms of performance and budget for your consideration that are being designed by the company.

Dell Inspiron i3567

This model is the latest one being introduced by the company, this time the company made the change in its looks. It has 15.6” HD touchscreen display with 1366 x 768 resolution; the design of the new inspiration series of laptop has been tweaked slightly to make it more attractive and stylish. The color of this model is black to give it a more professional and eye-catchy. Connectivity ports: This laptop features all kind ports and slots with which you can connect your external devices. It features 7th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and runs on Windows 10; 8GB RAM allows you to perform all your different tasks in a time saving way.

You can save unlimited files and documents in its 2TB of hard drive which offers plenty of storage to store all your important and relevant data. Best price: $390.00

Dell Inspiron 14 3000

This model is one of the best-selling models being designed by the company, it has 14.0” HD touchscreen display with 1366 x 768 resolution. The Inspiron 14 3000 Series has a slim 22mm edge, so you can easily carry it in your laptop or travel bag without worrying about the shortage of space. Connectivity ports: You can plug in to all your devices simultaneously, simply connect other digital devices through the fast USB ports or an HDMI port. For quick and easy file transfers, the laptop comes with an option of an SD card reader.

You can store all your important pictures, movies, documents and even the funny web video which you have already watched several times in its 500GB hard drive. Also 4GB of memory allows you to open and run multiple applications without delaying. Best price: $398.00

Dell- 11.6” Chromebook

It has 11.6” HD touchscreen display with 1366 x 768 resolution. Connectivity ports: You can plug in to all other device simultaneously, simply connect other digital device through its HDMI output to view the content on a bigger screen.

You can store all your important pictures, movies and documents in its 16GB eMMC flash memory. Easily save your files on Google Drive account for secure access wherever you go and can even sync with your other devices running Chrome. Best price: $199.00

2018 Newest Premium Dell Inspiron 15.6”

This model has screen size of 15.6” HD WLED-backlit display with 1366 x 768 resolutions; now you can enjoy all your favorite movies, games, videos and much more in the highest resolution. Connectivity ports: It features one HDMI port, one USB 3.0, 2 x USB 2.0, one Media Card (Supports SD, SDHC and SDXC), one RJ-45 Ethernet network and one combo headphone / microphone jack. Through HDMI port you can watch videos, photos and games on HDTV or larger screen with your family and friends.

Now with 500 GB hard drive you can store all your important files and documents. Also the in-built card reader allows you to transfer the files quickly and easily, supports SD, SDHC and SDXC memory cards. Best price: $264.07

Dell i5575-A217SLV-PUS Inspiron 15 5575

Give yourself a reason to view the crisp detail of every image or motion on a wide screen of 15.6” full HD Goes everywhere, goes with everything. Surely the latest and the lighter design will improve mobility and will give everyone a reason to admire the premium metallic finish of your laptop. Also it features a backlit keyboard through which you can comfortably even in the dim light as well without affecting your eyeside. Connectivity ports: It features one HDMI port, one USB 3.0, 2 x USB 2.0, one Media Card (Supports SD, SDHC and SDXC), one RJ-45 Ethernet network and one combo headphone / microphone jack. Through HDMI port you can watch videos, photos and games on HDTV or larger screen.

Now with 1,000 GB hard drive you can store all your important files and documents which earlier your laptop was not capable of saving due to insufficient space. Best price: $469.00

You can explore the vast range of laptops that fits your requirement and budget, use dell coupons to get the best price for laptops. So whether you want a laptop for your personal use or for the professional purpose, Dell has solution to all your different requirements