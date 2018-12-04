Two-wheeler sales grew in November

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Contrary to the declining trend seen in the sale of passenger vehicles (PV) over the past few months, sales of two-wheelers and tractors continued an upward trend in November. Pune-based Bajaj Auto reported a 45 per cent jump in domestic motorcycle sales to 2,05,259 units as against 1,41,948 units sold the same month last year. TVS Motor’s domestic two-wheeler sales registered a growth of 28 per cent, from 203,138 units in November 2017 to 260,253 units in November 2018.

Leading player Hero MotoCorp, which said that it was impacted by a hike in the prices of its products and an increase in the upfront insurance premium cost, too reported 1 per cent jump in its November sales. Experts tracking the industry said that the negative sentiment prevailing in the PV segment arose mainly from rising fuel prices over the August-October period. Sentiment in other segments, however, remains positive.

“While it is difficult to ascertain any particular reason for the trend, I would say pick-up in fuel prices has impacted PV sales. People now prefer bikes to cars, especially when they are making a second vehicle purchase,” said Sridhar V, Partner Grant Thornton India.

Leading carmaker Maruti Suzuki reported a 0.3 per cent decline compared to the same month last year, while the second-largest car manufacturer, Hyundai Motor, reported a 0.7 per cent dip in sales.

“To say that a good monsoon has prompted rural sales of two-wheelers might not be correct as many farmers are protesting about their financial condition. But, a pick-up in tractor sales certainly says rural purchase is happening in certain regions,” Sridhar added.

Tractor maker Mahindra & Mahindra’s sales grew from 21,271 units in November 2017 to 25,159 units in November 2018, while Escorts reported a 54.6 per cent jump in domestic sales to 7,641 units last month.

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Monday reported selling 13,121 units in November 2018, lower by 9 per cent compared to 14,457 units sold in the same month last year. Tata Motors had earlier reported that its domestic sales declined by five per cent, down to 33,488 units as against 35,307 units sold in November 2017.